Three men were arrested early Sunday morning after several trailers were broken into at the Canadian Tire store on Granville St.
Police received a call from an alarm monitoring company after 2 a.m. reporting multiple alarms at storage trailers at the store.
Several trailers had locks removed and were missing property from inside, according to a news release put out by Summerside police.
The three suspects were found in the area and arrested after a foot chase.
A 26-year-old man from Prince Country and two Summerside men aged 25 and 36 will be taken before a justice of the peace Sunday.
An RCMP service dog was part of the effort to recover property and evidence related to the break-ins.
