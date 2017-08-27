Three men were arrested early Sunday morning after several trailers were broken into at the Canadian Tire store on Granville St. (CBC)

Three men were arrested early Sunday morning after several trailers were broken into at the Canadian Tire store on Granville St.

Police received a call from an alarm monitoring company after 2 a.m. reporting multiple alarms at storage trailers at the store.

Several trailers had locks removed and were missing property from inside, according to a news release put out by Summerside police.

The three suspects were found in the area and arrested after a foot chase.

A 26-year-old man from Prince Country and two Summerside men aged 25 and 36 will be taken before a justice of the peace Sunday.

An RCMP service dog was part of the effort to recover property and evidence related to the break-ins.