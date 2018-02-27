RCMP have arrested and jailed a man they say is a Hells Angel prospect club member.

Corey Falls, 29 of Charlottetown, was arrested Monday and charged with uttering threats, breach of undertaking and obstruction of justice.

Falls is accused of uttering a death threat via text message to the alleged victim on Feb. 14. The Crown prosecution office said the obstruction charge is related to Falls attempting to convince the alleged victim to change his story about the text message.

The breach of undertaking is related to previous charges, where Falls was released on a promise to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Falls was remanded into custody and will appear in Charlottetown Provincial Court on Tuesday.