Brr! It's finally time for Islanders to dig out those scarves and gloves that will become familiar friends over the next several months.

But don't let the cooler weather keep you inside.

Here are some suggestions for this Remembrance Day weekend.

1. Remembrance Day ceremonies

Cenotaphs and war memorials across P.E.I. will be gathering places for Islanders Saturday morning to remember Canada's fallen soldiers.

In Charlottetown, the veterans' parade will leave the Legion at 10:30 a.m., with the ceremony at the cenotaph at 11 a.m.

2. Remembrance Day concert

The Confederation Singers are featured as part of the annual In Remembrance concert Saturday at Trinity United Church. (The Confederation Singers/Facebook)

The annual In Remembrance concert returns to Charlottetown on Saturday to honour the sacrifice of Canada's war veterans.

The concert brings together the Confederation Centre Youth Chorus and Confederation Singers, who weave First World War poetry with song in one large tribute to Canadian veterans.

The concert takes place at the Trinity United Church on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are $15 and are available at the door or at the Confederation Centre Box Office.

3. Sex art show

Glory Hole: The Sexy Sex Art Show runs all this month at The Guild in Charlottetown. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

Grab your lover and head to The Guild in Charlottetown for Glory Hole: The Sexy Sex Art Show.

The show includes nearly three dozen pieces from different Island artists — from nude paintings, stained glass and crocheted eggplants, to more graphic sculptures and carvings of penises.

Admission is free. The gallery's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, and later on evenings when there's a show in the upstairs performance space — check The Guild's calendar.

4. Three Oaks Craft Fair

Three Oaks Senior High will hold its huge annual craft fair this weekend. (Three Oaks Christmas Craft Fair 2017/Facebook)

Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside, P.E.I., hosts its huge annual Christmas craft fair featuring more than 140 vendors.

Knitting, preserves, artwork, food, soaps, jewlery, baking and crafts under one roof.

The fair runs Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 to 5 p.m. Admission is $3 and there will be a canteen on site.

For more info, check out the fair's Facebook page.

5. Old Man Luedecke & Breabach

​

Like fiddles, bagpipes and banjo? Old Man Luedecke and Breabach will perform at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside on Sunday.

The Nova Scotia-based folk singer and the award-winning Scottish 5-piece band are on a nine-date Maritime tour.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

Details on the Harbourfront theatre's Facebook page.

6. Square dance

Try square dancing this Saturday night at the BIS. (Submitted by Leslie Gotfrit)

Square dance the night away with award-winning P.E.I. fiddler Richard Wood and Ward MacDonald as the Autumn Swing Festival winds up this Saturday at the Benevolent Irish Society in Charlottetown.

"To sit back and drive the fiddle tunes three hours and see all the people smiling and dancing — fun doesn't get any more simple," said Wood, who just returned from a tour through Quebec, Ontario and New England according to the festival's Facebook page.

Tickets are $10 at the door, and the event is licensed so it's for those 19 and older.

7. Celebrate Island Women

Irish-born, Charlottetown-based Irish Mythen will entertain guests at the Celebrate Island Women fundraiser Monday evening at The Guild. (Rhythm Section )

Monday evening at The Guild, a fundraiser for the P.E.I. Women's Network called Celebrate Island Women will feature globe-touring singer-songwriter Irish Mythen.

The Side Hustle troupe will showcase their improv comedy, and the evening will be hosted by Teresa Wright.

The show starts at 7 p.m., but come at 6 p.m. to mingle and check out raffle prizes.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online.