Fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend

We all know the Island gets busier as the weather gets warmer, and this weekend is no exception.

Here's a round up of some of what you can see and do on P.E.I. this Mother's Day weekend.

1. Celebrate Mother's Day

Sunday is Mother's Day, of course, and there are lots of ways to celebrate.

Go to gospel brunch at the Trailside Café (109 Main Street, Mount Stewart) with musicians The Brunch Prophets. Tickets are $22, with sittings at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Catch gospel brunch at the Trailside Café in Mount Stewart this Mother's Day. (Submitted)

You can also take in the sounds of the Ross Family Trio at Water's Edge Resto Bar and Grill (18 Queen Street, Charlottetown). Sittings are every half hour between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Adults and kids over 12 are $35.95, children seven to 12 are $17.98 and it's free for kids six and under.

The Grand Victorian (106 Nelson Street, Victoria-by-the-Sea) is hosting a Mother's Day tea — also with live music. It's held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You'll need reservations.

East Coast Art Party will guide you through making a "Spring Sign" with a number of slogan options paying tribute to mom. The event will be at the Art Party Studio (135 Great George St, Suite 200B, Charlottetown). Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children.

Choose a spring sign to make at the East Coast Art Party studio. (East Coast Art Party)

You can also grab a lobster supper to go at the Kirk of St. James (35 Fitzroy Street) for its Mother's Day Lobster Plate Take-out. A one-pound lobster in the shell with potato salad, coleslaw, a roll, and carrot cake costs $25. Pick up is between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Kirk of St. James has lobster supper to go on Mother's Day. (St. James Presbyterian Church/Facebook)

2. Make a video game

A Saturday afternoon workshop at the Startup Zone (31 Queen Street) will teach girls aged 8 to 13 coding, to mark Girls Learning Code Day 2018.

Participants will work together to build a video game, learning more about the industry and about some of the elements that go into game production — sharing their projects at the end.

A Girls Learning Code event will teach girls age 8-13 about making video games this Saturday. (CBC)

The workshop is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free. No previous experience is required — but you are asked to bring a laptop, power cord and mouse. Register and get more details here.

3. Walk for mental health

Go for a walk at sunrise to raise awareness and money for suicide prevention. The Out of the Darkness and Into the Light Sunrise Walk for Mental Health is being held Saturday at 5 a.m., starting at Victoria Park Pool (101 Brighton Road, Charlottetown) and on Sunday at 5 a.m., starting at the The Lobster Shack (8 Main Street, Souris).

The Out of the Darkness and Into the Light Sunrise Walk for Mental Health raises awareness and funds for suicide prevention. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Registration is $25, and free for those under 18, with proceeds going to the Canadian Mental Health Association – PEI Division. People are encouraged to pre-register online or call (902) 566-3036.

4. Do yoga for a cause

The Yogathon for Charity is being held both Saturday and Sunday at the Charlottetown Yoga Space (49 Pownal Street, Charlottetown).

The yoga classes are a minimum $5 donation, with all proceeds going to P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention. (Shutterstock / Totsaa.arch Studi)

A series of one-hour classes are being taught by teachers in training from the Maritime Yoga College every hour between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Each class is a minimum $5 donation, with all proceeds going to P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services.

5. Be an early bird

The MacPhail Homestead (271 McPhail Park Road, Vernon Bridge) is hosting a bird walk on Saturday with wildlife technician Fiep de Bie to look at year-round and migratory birds on the grounds.

Learn about local birds at Macphail Homestead's Birds and Breakfast event. (Macphail Woods Ecological Forestry Project‎/Facebook)

It's preceeded by a warm drink and breakfast beside the fireplace in the great room of the homestead.

Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. Bring boots and binoculars. It's free, with donations accepted.

