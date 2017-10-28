With the leaves changing colour and people beginning to ready themselves for winter, there are a variety of things to do this weekend on the island.

Emerald Craft Fair and Tea

The PEI Crafts Council Christmas fair has been held at the Confederation Centre for the past five decades. (PEI Crafts Council/Facebook)

Emerald Community Centre is hosting the Emerald Craft Fair and Tea on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Island artisans display their wares on tables spread throughout the space so visitors can peruse at their discretion.

Once people have found a few pieces, they can enjoy lunch.

Admission is $5.

Public Fall Beach Cleanup

The Town of Souris is partnering with the Friends of the Souris Beach Committee to encourage the public to help cleanup the beach. (Submitted by Laurel Bernard)

Friends of the Souris Beach Committee and the Town of Souris are planning a beach cleanup on Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon at Souris Beach Gateway Park.

People are invited to come and lend a hand. Garbage bags and buckets will be provided.

Organizers remind people to wear appropriate clothing and footwear as well as protective gloves.

Community Sharing Day

Hillcrest United Church in Montague, P.E.I., is hosting its first ever Community Sharing Day on Saturday. (Hillcrest United Church/Facebook)

Hillcrest United Church in Montague, P.E.I. is hosting its first Community Sharing Day on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon.

People have been invited to drop off a wide variety of items on Thursday and Friday, from shovels and ice scrapers to electronics, that are in good shape.

Those interested in checking out what is being offered don't need to drop anything off themselves. People can just drop in and take something they like or need.

Some services, like haircuts, may alaso be available.

This family-friendly event is open to the public.

Jack-o'-lantern contest

The Murray Harbour Farmers Market is hosting their annual pumpkin carving contest on Saturday. (Murray Harbour Farmers Market/Facebook)

The Murray Harbour Farmers Market is hosting its annual pumpkin contest on Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon.

Those interested in participating in the contest can drop off their carved creations at 9 a.m. and wait for the votes to be tabulated.

There is an under-12 category with a prize of $100 and an over-12 category with a prize of a gift card to a local restaurant.

A hot dog barbecue starts at 10:30 a.m. and a dessert of pumpkin bread pudding will be served.

Halloween Open Farm Day

Wolf Manor Equestrian Centre is hosting a Halloween Farm Day on Sunday. (Wolf Manor Equestrian Centre/Facebook)

Wolf Manor Equestrian Centre in Charlottetown is hosting Halloween Open Farm Day on Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a bouncy house, games to be played, Halloween treats, and pony and hay rides.

People are encouraged to wear costumes to this all ages event.

Admission is free.