The first weekend of August presents opportunities for Islanders to enjoy festivals and competitions.

P.E.I. Highland Games

The 153rd P.E.I. Highland Games take place this weekend at Lord Selkirk Provincial Park.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday with opening ceremonies at noon and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The 153rd P.E.I. Highland Games are being put on by the The Caledonian Club of P.E.I. (Caledonian Club of P.E.I.)

Performances by pipe bands, athletics competitions for men and women, and highland dancing will all be part of the event.

For a two-day pass admission is $15 and for one-day it is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children under 12.

PEI Parks Sand Castle Competition

Program staff will be available to help participants at Jacques Cartier Provincial Park. (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC)

The PEI Parks Sand Castle Competition takes place on Sunday at Jacques Cartier Provincial Park in Alberton, P.E.I. between 2 and 3 p.m.

Program staff will be on hand to help participants build the best sand castles they can.

Admission is free and prizes are up for grabs.

Roma at Three Rivers Pioneer Heritage Festival

Bread making will be one of the demonstrations at the Roma at Three Rivers Pioneer Heritage Festival. (Roma at Three Rivers/Facebook)

The Roma at Three Rivers Pioneer Heritage Festival is happening at the Roma at Three Rivers National Historic site on Sunday.

A musical performance by Ray Johnstone and Gerry Edge kicks things off at 11 a.m.

The day features bread and chocolate making demonstrations, and performances and demonstrations by actors and dancers.

Admission is $7 and children under the age of six get in for free.

Mussels and Mariners in Montague

This painting has been recreated piece by piece, and assembled into a larger scale mural which will be unveiled at the Mussels and Mariners festival on Saturday night. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Mussels and Mariners takes place at the Montague marina on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday feature a boat building display starting at 3 p.m., and chef Kyle Panton will be preparing fresh local mussels in a variety of ways beginning at 5 p.m.

At 6:45 p.m. the Canada 150 Mosaic will be unveiled, followed by a corn boil and seafood chowder, then culminating in performance by Paper Lions at 8 p.m.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday there will be antique boat tours.

Meaghan Blanchard will be performing at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and Dave Gunning finishes the event off with a show at 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

P.E.I. Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship

The P.E.I. Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships takes place in Summerside on Saturday. (The Associated Press)

The P.E.I. Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship takes place at Credit Union Place in Summerside on Saturday.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and features more than 45 competitors in powerlifting and bench press from four provinces.

The event runs until 8 p.m.