Attending a live performance is a silent contract, and it's best to know what the terms are.

(Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

Certified protocol and etiquette consultant John Robertson said most people abide by this contract, but it doesn't hurt to review.

Dress accordingly

"It's fun. It's an experience. If you wouldn't wear it to church don't wear it to the theatre."

Noisy jewelry

Think twice before loading up your wrist with bangles.

"Every time you check your program, readjust your arm, shift in your seat, they go off."

Go easy on the scent

"You're sitting close to people you don't know and it's overwhelming."

Being late is not fashionable

"It disturbs the actor, it disturbs the audience."

Turn off the cellphone

"It's distracting to everyone."

"Don't even check them until intermission."

Let the performers perform

"Don't hum or sing along with the performance."

There are exceptions: Ceilidhs, for example, or if the performer invites you to join in.

Watch the eating

"There's a way to eat quietly, and the small, cellophane-wrapped candies are not one of those."

Don't leave early

"If you've simply chosen poorly, leave at intermission. Don't get up and walk out unless you have a very strong point to make."

Following these tips will make the performance more enjoyable for others around you, and also respects the effort being put in by the performers.