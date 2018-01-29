Artists on P.E.I. have a new rent-a-room studio available in downtown Charlottetown.

The new studio, called The Vessel, is located on Great George Street in the space above Downtown Barber Shop and the old Back Alley Music.

Artists can rent one of the daily rooms to paint for about $25 for five hours or a larger space for $25 for two hours.

They can also choose to rent a space for the month for up to $300.

Calm Baretta will be the first concert hosted at the new art studio space. The band will play Feb. 17. (Calm Baretta/Facebook)

The vessel founder Becka Viau says there was a need for an affordable space for artists to work and that the spaces came available they filled up overnight.

To go along with the room for artist, Viau said the venue will host small, intimate concerts and events about once a month.

"I've just always wanted to do small concerts that are really pared down," she said.

"There's something so beautiful about a raw product. It just made sense in an artist studio space … to have intimate concerts."

She expects concerts to hold about 30 people in the room if they sell out.

Charlottetown's Calm Baretta will play the first show at the venue on Feb. 17.

Tickets are on sale online.