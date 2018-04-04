No visitors at the Mount due to GI outbreak

Residents at the Mount Continuing Care Community Centre in Charlottetown aren't allowed visitors right now because of a gastro-intestinal outbreak.

Owner Paul Jenkins said he's not sure how many of the 100 residents are ill, or what they have, but that swabs have been sent to Health PEI.

As a precaution, Jenkins said the centre isn't allowing visitors for at least Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution — until the worst of the illness passes.

The Music at the Mount concert planned for Friday has been postponed until May 4.

