The Guardian, Journal Pioneer printing moving from P.E.I. to Halifax

The Guardian and Journal Pioneer newspapers will no longer be printed on P.E.I. starting this summer, CBC News has learned.

The printing operation for both papers in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., will be relocated to Halifax following their July 7 issues.

In an email statement to CBC News, Satwire Network spokesperson Barbara Cameron said the Guardian and Journal Pioneer's digital platforms will be the "primary venue for late-breaking news."

"Printed newspapers are evolving and so is what we include in that medium. More and more we'll be playing to the strength of print, which facilitates thoroughness, resonance and permanence," she said.

With printing moving to Halifax, the papers will have to be transported across the Confederation Bridge — which is at times closed to high-sided vehicles, particularly in the winter.

Cameron said both high-sided and low-sided vehicles will be "deployed to alleviate the challenges of winter conditions."

Saltwire anticipates "no job loss" at any of its publications as a result of the change, she said.