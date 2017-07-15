Eighty-two young tennis players are in Charlottetown this week taking part in the 2017 Outdoor Junior Atlantic Championships in hopes of reaching the nationals for their age group.

The tournament at Victoria Park opened on Wednesday and runs through till Saturday afternoon.

Good tennis with a few upsets

Kristen MacDonald, executive director of Tennis PEI, said it's been good tennis so far, with lots of persistence on display.

"It's been really nice to just see these athletes come in and give it their all and see where it ends up," she said.

The top three players from the under-12 to under-18 divisions earn a place at junior nationals competitions next month.