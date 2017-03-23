The P.E.I. Seafood Processors Association was pleased to hear about investments in the Temporary Foreign Workers Program in the federal budget Wednesday.

The government announced plans to invest nearly $280 million over five years in that program and the International Mobility Program.

Dennis King, executive director of the P.E.I. Seafood Processors Association, said the Temporary Foreign Workers Program is important for the Island's industry.

Dennis King is also pleased to hear government plans to improve pathways to residency for migrant workers. (Submitted)

"Many of our operators probably would not be able to operate at the level they are operating at right now if they weren't able to bring in a little bit of temporary help," said King.

"Our processing plants are located in the rural reaches of the province, and what we are seeing in those rural areas is an out-migration of the people, and an ageing of the population."

The budget also highlighted changes to the program, which were announced in December. That includes extending the exemption to the cap on the number of low-wage temporary foreign workers businesses in seasonal industries can hire.

King also said he is happy to hear the government plans to work to improve pathways to residency for temporary foreign workers.