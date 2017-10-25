If you can have a heat wave in October, P.E.I. is having one now.

The temperature peaked Tuesday at 21.7 C at Charlottetown Airport, almost three degrees above the previous record for a Oct. 24 of 18.9 C set in 1963, and more than 11 degrees above the 10.1 C average.

The record fell in Summerside as well. The temperature reached 21.4 C, nearly five degrees above the 2009 record of 16.7 C.

The weather is not done yet. Record-setting temperatures of 22 C are forecast for both cities Wednesday.

More records could fall Thursday. The forecast is for 21 C in Charlottetown and Summerside. That is equal to the Charlottetown record, but well above the Summerside record of 17.9 C.