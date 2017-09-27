Tuesday's weather broke daily temperature records in both P.E.I. cities on what was the hottest day of the year.

The temperature reached 28.6 C in Charlottetown and 29.4 C in Summerside. The previous records for a Sept. 26 were set in 2007, 26.5 C in Charlottetown and 25.7 C in Summerside.

Records were also broken in St. Peters, East Point and Harrington.

The early-fall weather was beyond summer-like, actually warmer than any day of the summer that just passed. The warmest summer day in Charlottetown was Aug. 5 at 27.9 C. In Summerside the thermometer climbed to 29.0 C on July 21.

The warm weather did not last. After peaking at about 3 p.m. temperatures dove. By 9 p.m. it was just 14 C in Charlottetown and 13 C in Summerside.

A large storm rolled over the Island in the wake of the heat early Wednesday morning, with more than 10 mm of rain falling in about an hour.