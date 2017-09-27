Tuesday's weather broke daily temperature records in both P.E.I. cities on what was the hottest day of the year.

The temperature reached 28.6 C in Charlottetown and 29.4 C in Summerside. The previous records for a Sept. 26 were set in 2007, 26.5 C in Charlottetown and 25.7 C in Summerside.

Records were also broken in St. Peters, East Point and Harrington.

Record breaking heat today on the Island. Daytime high records broken in Charlottetown, Summerside, St. Peter's, East Point and Harrington. pic.twitter.com/qq5U75dvSi — @JayScotland

The early-fall weather was beyond summer-like, actually warmer than any day of the summer that just passed. The warmest summer day in Charlottetown was Aug. 5 at 27.9 C. In Summerside the thermometer climbed to 29.0 C on July 21.

The warm weather did not last. After peaking at about 3 p.m. temperatures dove. By 9 p.m. it was just 14 C in Charlottetown and 13 C in Summerside.

A large storm rolled over the Island in the wake of the heat early Wednesday morning, with more than 10 mm of rain falling in about an hour.