It's been an unusually warm autumn on P.E.I., and Tuesday is expected to cap the trend with a record-breaking temperature.

The forecast high at Charlottetown Airport is 20 C.

"Seasonal daytime highs should typically top out around 10 C this late in October and I expect a few records could fall across the Island today with afternoon temperatures rising well above that mark," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Tuesday started cloudy, but overnight temperatures bottomed out at 11 C, almost a degree above the normal high for the day.

Skies are expected to clear in the late morning. With southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 the temperature will soar in the afternoon, reaching 17-20 across the Island, said Scotland.

"Summerside is a lock," he said.

"Summerside's record high for October 24 is 15.9 C set in 2001, while in Charlottetown it currently stands at 18.9 C set all the way back in 1963."

And more to come

In the first half of October daily high temperatures ran around four degrees above normal.

The hottest day of 2017 actually happened in the fall, with the temperature climbing to 28.6 C at Charlottetown Airport on Sept. 26.

Temperatures are expected to continue in the 20s Wednesday and Thursday, and it is possible records could fall on those days.

There are no below normal temperatures forecast in the next week.