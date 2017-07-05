Patients at the Community Hospital in O'Leary, P.E.I., now have access to provincial telestroke services, meaning they won't have to travel to Charlottetown for some rehabilitation services.

"Expanding telestroke services to rural hospitals is providing better access to care for Islanders and increased supports available right in their communities," said P.E.I.'s Health and Wellness Minister Robert Henderson in a news release.

"The ongoing advancements and growth of P.E.I.'s stroke care program are due to the hard work and dedication of our staff, as well as ongoing support from community partners."

Telestroke services allows stroke survivors to consult with a team of specialists at the provincial clinic in Charlottetown via secure video conferencing.

During a telestroke consultation, the patient is supported locally by members of their own stroke-care team who participate in the discussions with other stroke specialists such as psychiatrists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

First introduced in Summerside

The province first introduced Telestroke at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., in 2014. It was later added to the Western and Souris hospitals. The service provided 25 Islanders with rehabilitation consults in 2016.

The expansion of telestroke service to O'Leary was supported by a co-funded investment of $15,000 by the Community Hospital O'Leary Foundation and the Prince Edward Island Women's Institute.