As Team P.E.I. prepares to head to the 2017 Canada Games Thursday, the chef de mission, Brian McFeely says the team is ready to compete.

There are 310 on the team including 265 athletes, 60 team officials coaches and 15 mission staff.

"We have 21 teams in 17 sports and the only sports we won't be competing in is diving in week one and canoe/kayaking in week two."

McFeely has been working with the mission staff for the Canada Games since 1981. "I've been involved with the majority of games since that time in various capacities."

'Meaningful experience'

The chef de mission said the Canada Games are the type of event that you get a passion for over time.

"There are few things in the country that are as Canadian as the Canada Games. When you walk into that opening or closing ceremonies and represent your province, it's a meaningful experience."

McFeely said the 2017 athletes are in a for a tremendous opportunity to experience what he describes as one of the greatest sporting experiences in Canada.

"It's a significant achievement to represent P.E.I. so I hope they compete as best as they can in this very high level competition."

Despite being a small province, McFeely said the athletes are prepared to compete even though they are going against bigger provinces with more resources.

"We've won 55 medals, there's inspiration there from the past and some of these medallists have gone on to greater things than the Canada Games."

The games run from July 28 to Aug. 13 in Winnipeg.