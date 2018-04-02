Team Canada gears up for next match at world curling championships

Skip to Main Content
Team Canada, led by skip Brad Gushue and including Islander Brett Gallant, is getting ready for a fourth game at the world men’s curling championship in Las Vegas.

Islander Brett Gallant is the second on the team led by Brett Gushue

Malcolm Campbell · CBC News ·
Brad Gushue is the skip for Team Canada at the world curling championships in Las Vegas. Brett Gallant is the team's second. (@CurlingCanada/Twitter)

They will be up against Italy at 5:30 p.m. AT.

Team Canada beat Russia in the opening match-up of the tournament on Saturday before losing to Scotland.

On Sunday, the team rebounded with a 7-2 victory over the Swiss.

A victory over Italy would give Canada three wins going into Tuesday matches with Korea and Japan.

Canada wraps up round-robin action against Germany on Friday.

