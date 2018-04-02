Team Canada gears up for next match at world curling championships
Team Canada, led by skip Brad Gushue and including Islander Brett Gallant, is getting ready for a fourth game at the world men’s curling championship in Las Vegas.
They will be up against Italy at 5:30 p.m. AT.
Team Canada beat Russia in the opening match-up of the tournament on Saturday before losing to Scotland.
On Sunday, the team rebounded with a 7-2 victory over the Swiss.
A victory over Italy would give Canada three wins going into Tuesday matches with Korea and Japan.
Canada wraps up round-robin action against Germany on Friday.