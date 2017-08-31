Former P.E.I. resident Keith Muise — now teacher and self-proclaimed Prince of McMurray — is cheering up Fort McMurray, Alta., residents with his goofy online persona.

Since last year he's been creating skits and parodies of popular songs from the 80s and 90s and posting them on social media, attracting thousands of views and shares.

"I'm stuck in the 80s, the whole energy of the 80s," Muise said.

"Growing up in Newfoundland and taking those National Lampoons-type vacations over to P.E.I. was really so exciting. Some kids will never experience that. I'm thinking 'how do we get that energy back?'"

He brought it back by creating his Facebook page: 80s Summer Camp.

With his wife behind the camera and some friends, Keith 'Keet' Muise makes cheeky videos he hopes cheers people up. (David Thurton/ CBC)

He started the project in May 2016 after leaving Fort McMurray during the wildfires.

"I'm going to throw myself into making people laugh," Muise said.

"I'm going to get out there and be goofy. I'm going to just put positivity out there as much as I can just so that the people around me aren't going to feel my stress."