Representatives from TD Bank visited the University of Prince Edward Island Monday to present a cheque in support of the new UPEI School of Mathematical and Computational Sciences.

The $350,000 will establish TD Student Learning Centre and be used for scholarships and awards.

"We are thrilled to support the UPEI School of Mathematical and Computational Sciences with its mission that ensures future generations have the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to contribute solutions to complex and rapidly-changing industry sectors, including our own," said TD Canada Trust senior VP Scott Belton in a news release.

UPEI says it created the school based on a growing need for university graduates to be educated in developing sophisticated mathematical and computational techniques aligned with market needs, including managing and extracting knowledge from unprecedented volumes of data.