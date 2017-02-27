The University of Prince Edward Island has announced a $10,000 donation from TD Bank that will go towards mental health initiatives at the university.

The donation was made at a women and philanthropy panel discussion last year that featured Jo-Anne Ryan of TD Wealth's Private Giving Foundation.

Funding to help during 'stressful busy times of the year'

The donation covered the cost of that event, and UPEI announced Monday the remainder of the money would be spent on student mental health.

"Whether it's exam anxiety workshops, a stress-reducing night of games and crafts, or the purchasing of stress kits, this money allows us to support the student community during the stressful busy times of the year," said Anne Bartlett, coordinator of the Pathways to Academic Success at UPEI, in a news release.

Dexter Nyuurnibe, who will speak at UPEI Wednesday with the support of TD, is a Bell Let's Talk spokesman. (dexterjnyuurnibe.ca)

Part of the funds will also go to bringing in mental health advocate Dexter Nyuurnibe to speak on Wednesday as part of 2017 Mental Health Week at UPEI.

Of the remaining $7,200, $1,000 will go to programs administered by the UPEI Student Union.