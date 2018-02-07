The TCAP Family Aquatics and Fitness Centre hit a membership milestone last week.

The number of members officially reached 1,000 last Friday, about double what it was this time last year.

The membership surge comes after a major renovation of the facilities, including the pool area, that was completed in February, 2017. They replaced the entire lighting system, controllers for the filtration system, and installed a new geothermal unit to heat the pool.

"Our goal is to be the place to go if you're looking for something to do at any time of the day," said William Calhoun, manger of centre.

He added that members are coming from all over, with close to 40 per cent of people participating in swimming lessons coming from Souris and others driving from 45 minutes to an hour away to use the facilities and participate in programs and events.