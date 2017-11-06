Charlottetown police arrested a man Saturday night after receiving a complaint someone was chasing a woman down Euston Street with a Taser.
A 41-year-old Charlottetown-area man faces a number of charges in connection with the incident.
- Break and enter.
- Carrying concealed weapon.
- Unauthorised possession of a weapon.
- Breach of probation.
- Drug possession.
The man was jailed at the Provincial Correctional Centre. He will appear in provincial court appearance to address the charges at a later date.
