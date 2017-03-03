The P.E.I. Women's Institute is gathering women's hygiene products on behalf of the Island's food banks in the third annual Taking Care of Women's Business. Period. campaign.

The institute has just taken over the campaign, and is aiming to gather 2,500 boxes of hygiene products.

"It's a great cause," said WI president Jacquie Laird.

"If we can support women that are in need I think we should be willing to help when we can."

The campaign runs until March 28. Donations are accepted at Murphys Pharmacies across the Island, Main Street Pharmasave in Souris and grocery store food bank donation bins across P.E.I.

Monetary donations can be made online through Canada Helps.