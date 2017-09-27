The Table Culinary Studio in New London is the 2017 winner of P.E.I.'s Taste our Island Award.

Taste Our Island recognizes restaurants that combine excellence with support of local food producers.

Members of The Table team pose with the 2017 award. (The Table Culinary Studio/Facebook)

The Table, established in an old church, is a restaurant in the evening but offers experiential cuisine during the day, with cooking classes and visits to local farms and wharves.

As this year's winner, The Table will be featured in a full-page story in next year's P.E.I. Tourism Guidebook.

The Taste Our Island Award was established in 2007. Previous winners include the Pearl Café, Papa Joe's and the Inn at Bay Fortune.