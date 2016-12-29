It's been one year since government-sponsored Syrian refugees began arriving on P.E.I.

And, while many have been able to adjust and find employment, other families have had challenges.

In the past year, the P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada has been working with Syrian families to help them with the transition to P.E.I. But recently, the association decided to survey 19 of those families in order to get a sense of how they're adjusting to life on the Island.

Craig Mackie, the association's executive director, told Island Morning one result from the survey is that newcomers are happy to be here.

'The feel safe'

"They feel safe. They're feeling healthier. They're incredibly grateful for the support, the new friendships that they've made."

But some newcomers are still facing challenges learning how to speak English, especially adults trying to find a job.

"Probably about 90 per cent would like to go to work tomorrow, which is a very positive thing. But, they realize that they have to get their English levels up."

Also, 70 per cent of Syrian families surveyed said their children were doing well in school.

But the other 30 per cent said their children were facing challenges at school, said Mackie. He explained that, as refugees, some haven't been in school for a few years.

Challenges at school

As well, some children are having a difficult time with language, culture and "just being different." Some children are also dealing with the trauma of things they experienced prior to coming to Canada.

"Overall, I'm happy to hear that so many of them are doing well. And, we'll be working with the schools to make sure that they get the support inside the schools and outside the schools," Mackie said.

Besides language, Mackie said another challenge for half of newcomers is finding not only affordable housing but also accommodations for large families on social assistance.

"They're living in cramped quarters, and maybe not where they'd like to be. So, we'll work with them."

Mackie also said the survey revealed that 40 per cent of Syrian newcomers are using a food bank. In one sense, he said it isn't surprising that Syrian families on social assistance are using a food bank, but he expected the percentage to be higher.

Extended families in Syria, refugee camps

With the information from the survey, Mackie said one area the association will focus on in the new year is helping Syrian kids find role models at school.

He added that the association will continue to work with families on language skills and employment.

According to the provincial government, 113 federally assisted, 91 privately sponsored and 31 sponsored both publicly and privately Syrian families came to P.E.I. in 2016.

But Mackie noted that many families are concerned about the safety of relatives left behind in Syria or in neighbouring refugee camps.

Given this, he expects that more Syrian families and extended relatives of families already here could come to P.E.I. in the new year, possibly 50 or 60.