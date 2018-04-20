2 P.E.I. Syrians divided over present and future of their country

Bassel Malakieh and Feyyad Abdulhey, both Syrians living in P.E.I., took very different paths to arrive in P.E.I. — and they also have differing opinions on the war that's tearing their country apart.

​

They don't care anymore, they've lost their fear. - Bassel Malakieh

Abdulhey and his family of 11 arrived in Charlottetown almost two years ago after spending three years in a refugee camp in Turkey. He has been studying English at Holland College.

As a skilled worker, Abdulhey plans on getting a job as a painter. But his real dream is to own a sheep farm in the country — something he used to do back in Syria, he said.

Malakieh arrived in 2012. He was attending university in Syria, but came to Canada on a student visa after he felt it was no longer safe in his home country. He graduates with a business degree from UPEI next month and is now a permanent resident.

Abdulhey is Muslim, while Malakieh is Christian.

Bassel Malakieh is from Damascus, Syria. He's graduating from UPEI in May and he also works as an international recruiter for UPEI. (Karen Mair/CBC )

Families affected by recent bombings

In the past few weeks, an alleged chemical gas attack in Douma and the air strikes on nearby Damascus have made headlines around the world.

Both Abdulhey and Malakieh have family members who've been affected in Damascus.

Abdulhey learned his brother narrowly escaped the bombing of a market place in Damascus. His brother's house was damaged, and he lost his job as the building he worked in was bombed.

Abdulhey is grateful to be far from the bombs and friction, especially for his children.

"They have school. Three years ago, they [didn't have] school. They study English, they can speak with their friends, can make Canadian friends," he said.

The air strikes were also close to where Malakieh's family live. He called his cousin in Damascus, expecting he'd be hiding in the basement.

"My cousin was on the rooftop making a video. They don't care anymore, they've lost their fear."

Differing opinions on Assad

The war in Syria involves many countries, groups and factions. Most are fighting the government-led, Damascus-based forces of Bashar al-Assad. Assad's goal, as the Syrian dictator stated in 2016, "is to recapture the whole of Syria" and claim total dictatorial control over the nation.

Abdulhey opposes Assad, and claims his two brothers died as a result of the regime in 2011.

"My mother found out where they were and visited them twice in prison, then no more news," he said. "After one year someone told us they are dead."

'I hope my kids to have big lessons at their school.... I came here just for that,' said Feyyad Abdulhey. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It's so bad news," he added.. "No work, no money, always scared if they hear the sounds of plane, they can't be safe, always scared for their kids … if Assad goes away it will stop, he is the bigger problem."

'Not being beside my own people is very hard'

Malakieh, however, supports Assad.

"There's been a lot of damage, some cities have fallen to the ground. If the government gets control, they will be able to bring everything back. It will be beautiful, like 2010 before the war," he said. "I have lost a few friends while here in Canada, not being beside their family, not being beside my own people is very hard."

Malakieh works as a student assistant recruiting international students to UPEI. He knows Canada accepted 25,000 refugees from his country, but said that people aren't leaving the country in droves anymore — in the same way they were two years ago.

Feyyad Abdulhey (far left) is pictured with his children. One year after arriving in Syria, he said Prince Edward Island feels like home. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"If people are afraid of Assad, the news describes him as controlling, well people wouldn't be moving to Damascus and other government controlled centres," he said.

Both Syrians are in agreement on one thing — that if the fighting stops, they want to make a trip home.

"If it's ever safe I will go and visit," said Abdulhey. "Everyone has a big extended family. I hope all wars stop."

More P.E.I. news