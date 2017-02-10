The P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra is calling out to musician alumni and audience members for their memories and mementos of the 50 years since the orchestra was founded.

The 2017-2018 concert season will be the 50th year for the symphony. It is hoping to collect stories from musicians who have played, and from audience members over the years.

'What gave them joy?'

Will Hobbs is a symphony board member who is leading this history project.

"Not just dates, programs, statistics. What really I'm looking for is the memories," said Hobbs.

"I'd like to capture those memories, people telling us their thoughts. What did they like, what didn't they like? What gave them joy? Which is what music is about, is giving joy. But also maybe what angered them. We don't always love everything we hear."

The symphony is looking for stories, letters, photos, programs and other mementos, and has set up a website where you can share them.