P.E.I. curler Suzanne Birt has decided to take a break from the sport for the first time since childhood.

Birt's team won the P.E.I. women's curling championship last January and went on to play at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Alberta, where it placed ninth. It was Birt's ninth time competing at the national tournament, according to the Scotties' website. Birt also won gold at the 2001 world junior championship and bronze in 2002.

"I took this season off from curling. First year in 25 years," she told CBC News.

"I really needed the mental break from competing. I miss it terribly but am enjoying time to myself and my family!"

Birt and her husband Trevor have a daughter, Jesse, and according to her Facebook page, she is now a stay-at-home parent and lives in Charlottetown.

"I miss it dearly as it has been a huge part of my life for so long. I will be back!" she added.