The City of Charlottetown, in partnership with efficiencyPEI, has launched a certification program for sustainable businesses.

The city ran a pilot version of the Certified Sustainable Business Program last year, and announced its expansion Tuesday afternoon.

"The ultimate goal of this program is to have the sustainability practices outlined in the sustainability checklist become the norm for businesses in Charlottetown," said Mayor Clifford Lee at a news conference.

"We truly want to show people first hand that they don't have to choose between profitability and sustainability. In fact the two go hand in hand."

Businesses that sign up for the program and meet the criteria will be able to advertise their certification to both employees and customers. The city and province will also feature one of the certified businesses every month on social media and in printed material.

Three Charlottetown businesses — Buns & Things, Invesco, and Howatt's Enviro Paints — participated in the program last year. Lee said the businesses provided valuable feedback for improving the program.