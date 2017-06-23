Not a day goes by that Susan Davis doesn't think of her son Steven, who died this past February.

"He was so loved," said Davis. "I think about him every morning."

Steven died when he was just 22 years old because of a drug overdose.

"It was an accidental overdose. He was on methadone at the time. He went into an instant cardiac arrest and didn't make it."

Steven began using drugs when he was 14 but didn't start seeking help until just five years ago.

'It's been a nightmare'

"He struggled so bad. We got him as much help as he would allow us to help and as much help as we were able, which wasn't much here," said Davis.

Over the course of waiting for treatment, Steven relapsed.

'He was just a regular kid like every one else,' said Davis of her son Steven. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"There was a lot of lies, a lot of stealing, a lot of miscommunication," said Davis. "It was very stressful."

Following Steven's death Davis and her family have had to pick up the pieces of their life.

"It's been a nightmare. Sometimes this tears families apart and sometimes it brings families closer together. Honestly, it's brought mine closer together."

Honouring Steven's memory

Now, just four months after that nightmare Davis is doing something to honour her son's memory.

"I thought, you know, I need to do something in his memory to maybe help another family not go through what we are."

Davis announced in a Facebook post that she would start collecting donations for baskets that she would raffle off in order to raise money for Lennon Recovery House.

Davis says support for her fundraiser has been overwhelming, and has already surpassed her initial goal of $1,000. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"It was supposed to be a little project. It has turned to be a huge project," said Davis.

Davis set a goal of $1,000 but said she's already surpassed that amount in just two weeks.

"There's people I don't even know, messaging me, asking if they can donate," said Davis. "We actually had to make more tickets because we ran out. It's just been overwhelming."

'If you see any signs, get on it as soon as you can'

Davis said beyond advocating for better addiction services on the Island, she hopes other parents can learn from her experience.

"My advice would be … if you see any signs, get on it as soon as you can and start pushing for your help."

'Steven touched a lot of lives. He was a pretty great guy,' says Davis. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Steven touched a lot of lives. He was a pretty great guy. He had a big heart. Lots of friends. Lots of family. We just miss him," she said.

Those interested in making a donation or purchasing raffle tickets are invited to get in touch with Davis on Facebook.

The raffle will take place Aug. 31.