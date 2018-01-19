There's a new vacancy at the Supreme Court of P.E.I.

The opening comes after Justice Gordon Campbell reduced his hours to part time.

Campbell was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2001 and served as acting chief justice in 2017.

Any applicants for the appointment must be a member of the bar on the Island for 10 years or a judge of a Canadian court.

The committee responsible plans to hold the screening process for the job in April. The federal government has the final decision on who will be appointed.