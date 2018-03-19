Classic rock fans rejoice — legendary rock band ZZ Top will be playing in Summerside, P.E.I., this August.

Credit Union Place announced Monday afternoon that the rock trio, known for hit songs such as Sharp Dressed Man, La Grange and Gimme All Your Lovin', would touch down in Summerside on Aug. 14.

ZZ Top will swing into the Maritimes to play in Saint John, N.B., the day before Summerside and then go on to play two shows in Quebec.

Tickets for the Summerside show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Credit Union Place said, and will range between $66.80 to $113.20.

