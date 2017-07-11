Police in Summerside, P.E.I., arrested a local man following an alleged assault on another man with a wrench.

Police said the incident occurred Monday, shortly after 10 a.m., in the downtown area.

Police responded to a report of an assault, and located a man who was bleeding from his head area. He told police he had been assaulted by another man with a metal object.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, and has since been released.

Police located and arrested a suspect, a 25-year-old Summerside man, within a few hours, and recovered the object believed to have been used in the assault — a wrench.

The man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.

Police said the two men knew each other, and that the reason for the incident is unknown.