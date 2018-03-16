World Sleep Day, founded to raise awareness about the importance of sleep, is Friday, and according to Google Trends people in Summerside should be paying particular attention.

"Summerside searches for sleep more than any other region," said Alexandra Hunnings-Klein, a trends expert with Google.

"They're searching for questions about their pillows, they're searching for questions about meditation, they're looking for questions correlated to their Fitbit."

The Google Trends don't necessarily show Summerside residents have nation-leading problem with getting to sleep, but they do suggest a certain level of anxiety about the issue.

In Charlottetown people are not so concerned about their pillows, but do Google about their mattresses. They do also seem to be getting some sleep, because they're Googling about what they're dreaming.

World Sleep Day is an initiative of the World Sleep Society, an international research group.

