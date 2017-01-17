Council for the City of Summerside, P.E.I., passed a motion Monday evening to develop a new well field in the nearby community of Linkletter.

The new project will supplement the water supply currently coming from a well field in Wilmot and other wells around the city.

The city doesn't need the wells right now, says Coun. Bruce MacDougall, but federal funding was available. (Natalia Goodwin)

"It's not needed right now, but you know, in order to look after our growth we do need it," said Coun. Bruce MacDougall, chair of the technical services committee.

"A few years down the road we're going to be awful glad that we have it there."

CBCL will develop the well field for the city.

The project will cost $2 million. MacDougall said now is a good time to get the work done, because the city was able to get funding from the new Canada Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.