Police may have found car that struck Summerside officer

RCMP have found what they believe to be the vehicle that struck a police officer, a police car and civilian vehicle in Summerside Tuesday night.

The officer was not injured, but was briefly pinned between the suspect car and another vehicle when trying to jump out of the way, police said.

Two Summerside police officers were responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle at the Vogue Optical Plaza on Granville Street at about 7:45 p.m.

When they approached the suspect vehicle on foot, a person inside the car drove toward one of the officers, squealing its tires, police said.

The officer was able to move partially out of the way, but was pinned between the two cars.

Collision in Vernon Bridge

Early Wednesday morning, RCMP in Montague received a call about a single vehicle collision in Vernon Bridge. Police believe it is the same vehicle involved in the Summerside incident.

Police are looking to locate and identify the occupants of the vehicle.

Police said they believe the colours of the vehicle have been changing frequently and suspect it is the same vehicle that has been involved in a number of pursuits with police across Prince County over the last several days.

