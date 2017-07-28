A man was struck by a vehicle just before 11 a.m. on Thursday morning at the corner of Water Street and Central Street in Summerside, P.E.I.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, was treated and released. He received minor injuries.

Summerside police said a man and his teenage son were crossing the intersection heading south, in the direction of Samuel's Coffee, when a driver turning left onto Water Street West struck the man.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was interviewed by police.

Summerside Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information to call Summerside Police Services at 902-432-1201.

This is the second incident at a crosswalk this month in Summerside, said police. In the first incident, the driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act after failing to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.