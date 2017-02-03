The Summerside and Area Historical Society wants city's old train station to become a municipal museum.

The city is looking for a buyer for the 1927 structure. It was most recently a library before the opening of the new Inspire Learning Centre.

"When we heard this was coming up, we kind of got quite excited because one of the longest standing needs of this community is to have a Summerisde museum," said George Dalton, past president of the Summerside and Area Historical Society.

The City of Summerside owns the station. It has declared the property surplus and has issued a request for proposals from interested buyers.

George Dalton is past president of the Summerside and Area Historical Society. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The society will send an expression of interest to the city, according to Dalton.

Seeking heritage designation

"We don't have the money to buy it, but we could partner with other users — a tourist bureau, coffee shop, or even a pub," he said.

He also wants the train station designated as a historic property, to preserve the building's exterior.

"Somehow, that building got overlooked," said Dalton. "It's not designated and that opens the door not to protect it if there's no good will to do so."

"This is a building that really is a household full of memories," he said. "It's got a storied history."

The city's deadline for proposals is Feb. 17.