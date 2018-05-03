How a black box theatre is taking drama from the halls to the stage at this P.E.I. school

Students and staff at Three Oaks High School in Summerside, P.E.I. are getting ready to open their first production in the school's new black box theatre.

For English and drama teacher Shirley Anne Cameron, it feels like Christmas.

I've always believed that through the performing arts — especially drama, musicals and those sorts of things — that it allows the kids to develop a real strong sense of themselves, a sense of confidence. - Shirley Anne Cameron

"It's just wonderful," she said. "It's a wonderful feeling to have a space for the kids and to envision developing sort of a culture for drama and performing arts here at the school is just fantastic."

The new theatre is part of a major construction project at the school estimated to cost $22.6 million and is expected to be completed in 2019.

The space, which Cameron described as intimate, has a seating capacity for about 100 people, with new lighting and sound features. She said it only became ready to use in the last couple of months.

Before, they rehearsed in hallways

It's a far cry from what was available to students in the past.

"The hallways is what we used to use for drama. We didn't have a specific space," she said.

"So the larger hallways, we would just go out of class and use those to practice what we needed to practice or the stage in the cafeteria but the issues there were children or students were always in there eating or studying and that sort of thing. So it wasn't really a great place to work in."

Director Shirley Anne Cameron says the performing arts help kids develop a strong sense of themselves. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Since there was no real space at the school for theatre productions in the past, "this is the first time in quite a while that Three Oaks has presented something on stage," Cameron explained.

Cameron is directing a group of students in a production of the Canadian musical, The Theory of Relativity. The musical is set in a physics class and the story is told through a series of songs and monologues.

'It's nice. It's slick.'

For cast member and Grade 11 student Damien Cameron, working on the show in the new space has been a great experience.

Georgie McKenna says it's been a 'really cool experience' getting to work on her first musical. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I love the space actually. It's nice. It's slick. It's overwhelming. I love it very much. It's a very huge upgrade from what we used to have," he said.

His cast mate, Grade 12 student Georgie McKenna, shared her enthusiasm about the new theatre.

"It's really cool. It makes it seem like it's the real deal," she said, adding that this is her first musical.

'A sense of confidence'

Shirley Anne Cameron explained that having a theatre space in the school and giving students access to performing arts is an important part of their education.

"I've always believed that through the performing arts — especially drama, musicals and those sorts of things — that it allows the kids to develop a real strong sense of themselves, a sense of confidence so that when they go, whatever they do in their lives, they will always have that ability to be able to present themselves to anyone, and it really does help."

The school's production of The Theory of Relativity opens May 9.

More P.E.I. News