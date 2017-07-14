The City of Summerside is advising the public about several street closures this weekend while the Summerside Lobster Carnival and other events, such as the annual downtown sidewalk sale, are underway.

Beginning on Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Water Street from Granville Street to Central Street, and Summer Street from Water Street to First Street are closed to traffic for the annual downtown sidewalk sale.

Parade

On Saturday for the carnival parade, which begins at noon, the following streets are closed to traffic beginning at 11:30 a.m.:

Heather Moyse Drive.

Queen Street.

Water Street (from Queen Street to Granville Street).

Granville Street.

Notre Dame Street.

Greenwood Drive.

Summerside TriLobster Triathlon

Also on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. several streets, including Water Street and those that intersect, up to the Ultramar gas station on South Drive will be closed for the Summerside TriLobster Triathlon. The street closures include:

Water Street and Heather Moyse Drive.

Heather Moyse Drive and Granville Street.

Heather Moyse Drive and Spring Street.

Queen Street and Queens Wharf.

Queen Street, Water Street and Central Street intersection.

Water Street and Cedar Street.

Water Street and First Street.

Water Street and Duke Street.

Water Street and Northumberland Street.

Water Street and St. Lawrence Street.

Water Street and Rufus Street.

Water Street and Greenwood Drive.

Water Street and Mackenzie Drive.

Water Street and South Drive.

Water Street and MacKenzie Drive (an alternate route is available from MacKenzie Drive in case of an emergency).

South Drive at the Ultramar gas station.

The race continues Sunday

The city says the same roads that were closed on Saturday will also be closed for two hours on Sunday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. After 9 a.m., the roads will reopen, except for a one-kilometre stretch on Water Street for the finals of the Summerside TriLobster Triathlon, which is expected to end by 2 p.m.. The streets closed on Sunday include:

Water Street and Heather Moyse Drive.

Heather Moyse Drive and Granville Street.

Heather Moyse Drive and Spring Street.

Queen Street and Queens Wharf.

Queen Street, Water Street and Central Street intersection.

Water Street and Cedar Street.

Water Street and First Street.

The city also has several roads affected by construction work. More information on road closures due to construction can be found on the city's website.