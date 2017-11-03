The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and the government of P.E.I. are providing $15,000 each to the City of Summerside to promote the city as "a premier sport tourism destination," according to a government news release.

The funding arrives prior to the city hosting the 2017 Road to the Roar curling pre-trials beginning on Nov. 6.

​"Events like this create new opportunities for local business and generate new development opportunities in our city," Mayor Bill Martin wrote in the release.

"Our hope is that local operators take advantage of this and other major events hosted in our great city to prosper and grow their business in our community."

Tourists becoming 'ambassadors' for the city, province

The city hosts many local, regional and national sporting events throughout the year and is home to a number of sporting icons such as Olympic champion Heather Moyse and Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant.

Bobby Morrissey, federal MP for Egmont, made the funding announcement Friday alongside Heath MacDonald, P.E.I.'s minister of economic development and tourism.

"The City of Summerside continues to attract high caliber events that bring with them impressive numbers of off-Island athletes and spectators along with national and international website, social media and television exposure," Morrissey said.

"These guests not only provide immediate economic benefits, they become ambassadors for our great province."