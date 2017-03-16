The federal government has stepped in with some money for a large solar energy project on P.E.I.

ACOA is providing a grant of $1.5 million for a solar energy gathering and storage system at Credit Union Place, the major sports arena in Summerside.

The project will reduce the city's reliance on carbon-based energy production.

"The city of Summerside's Smart Storage demonstration project is an excellent example of the sort of innovative solutions that will drive our economy into the future," said Navdeep Bains, the federal minister responsible for ACOA, in a news release.

Some of the solar panels will be on special stands that allow parking underneath them. (Stephanie Brown/CBC)

The total cost of the project has been previously estimated at $3 million, and the city has said it is willing to contribute $1.5 million, because it expects to save about $100,000 a year in energy costs.

The solar panels would go on green space behind CUP, and in a parking lot. The parking lot panels would go on specially designed stands that would allow cars to park underneath them. The city estimates only about 10 spaces would be lost.