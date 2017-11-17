The City of Summerside, P.E.I., is thrilled with the performance of a solar energy gathering and storage system that went online at Credit Union place earlier this month.

In its first two weeks, the system has produced close to 13 megawatt-hours of electricity, offsetting 2.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

"This project has furthered our commitment to a greener energy producing community," Summerside Mayor Bill Martin said in a news release.

The project is a testing ground for new generation and storage technology. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"This project is another step in that direction."

The city and its electrical utility partnered on the project with Samsung Renewable Energy. It is acting as a testing ground for operating solar energy storage at an industrial scale.

"Summerside has exceeded our expectations in terms of the breadth and depth of its infrastructure and openness to further renewable innovation," said Eskay Lee, president of Samsung Renewable Energy Canada.

The project cost the city $1.5 million, with ACOA adding another $1.5 million and Samsung contributing in-kind support.