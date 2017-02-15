Like many places on P.E.I., the City of Summerside spent much of Wednesday cleaning up after a storm hit the Island Monday and Tuesday.

CBC reporter Tom Steepe snapped a photo of the snow clearing, showing a machine blowing snow from one side of the street to the other.

CBC News asked the city for an explanation.

'Try to keep each side of the street equal'

In an email, a spokesperson from the city said that the clearing efforts have to do with how much space is available to put the snow.

"Whenever possible we put snow wherever we can to save taxpayers from having to pay to have snow trucked away," reads the e-mail.

"Sometimes this means the blowers blow straight ahead, sometimes to the left and sometimes to the right. Our normal protocol is to try to keep each side of the street equal so everyone is treated fairly and ends up with a similar amount of snow in their driveways."