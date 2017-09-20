A Summerside, P.E.I., man is petitioning to have a sidewalk built near his home.

Ernie Heckbert, who lives on Brophy Avenue, has gathered 70 names on a petition to have the sidewalk extended up his street.

Heckbert said it's important to the health and safety of the many seniors — including himself — who live in seniors housing on Brophy Avenue.

Ernie Heckbert lives in a seniors residence on Brophy Avenue. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"It's a safety issue, no doubt about it," he said.

"The seniors are walking on the street, and I think it's time we had a sidewalk here."

Coun. Gordie Whitlock presented the petition to Summerside city council at its meeting Monday night.

Whitlock said the project would cost about $150,000. He hopes the project will be included in next year's budget.