The sidewalks in a busy part of downtown Summerside, P.E.I., will be closed until the end of November.

Sidewalks on both sides of Water Street from Noonan to Harvard are shut down. The city says the closure was the best option.

The city is replacing a major stormwater structure in the area. Closing the sidewalk allows two-way traffic for vehicles to continue with one lane in each direction, and will keep pedestrians a safe distance from the construction zone.

The construction was pushed as late in the season as possible to reduce disruption to summer traffic and the tourist season.