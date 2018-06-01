Resident speaks out in support of Summerside police after shooting

Support has been divided in Summerside, P.E.I., for the local police and for the man who died after being shot by two of its officers in the line of duty.

"This community is connected, we're all connected, and now there is loss of life in town," said Daniel Archibald, who has lived in Summerside for 17 years.

"For the family I feel horrible, and for the officers I feel horrible."

Jeremy Stephens, 32, died May 27 after being shot in an altercation with police at a home on Duke Street. The two officers have been placed on administrative leave. The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

Daniel Archibald's Facebook post supporting Summerside police has received a lot of attention on social media. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Police said the shooting happened when two officers tried to arrest Stephens and he became violent and resisted. But many people, including Stephens's family, have criticized police for what they believe was an excessive use of force.

In a Facebook post this week, Archibald came to the defence of Summerside police. The post has gotten a lot of attention on social media, from people who agree, and disagree with his thoughts.

"I think people wanted to support our local law enforcement but were afraid of the backlash they'd get posting something like that online," he said.

"Our police have done an exceptional job in this town of keeping us safe and being a fabric of our community. And to throw the whole department under shade for it, I didn't think it was right."

Archibald, who is originally from Dallas, said he has a special appreciation for Summerside police.

"I notice that officers up here put up with way more than what the average officer would," he said. "As tolerant as they are and as lenient as they've been and as good as they've been for the community, I felt that it was an unnecessary backlash on social media towards them."

Support for the Stephens family

The Stephens family has also received support. A GoFundMe campaign has reached $1,300, and the family said many people have made private donations in support of addiction services.

Stephens's sister, Jannette Jones said she and her sisters and her mother appreciate the kindness.

"I've gotten probably hundreds of private messages and phone calls … people saying how sorry they are that we lost him and the way that it happened. People messaging us with a lot of good things about Jeremy, how he was good person, good to them."

A public memorial will be held for Jeremy Stephens on Sunday in Summerside. (GoFundMe)

But she also said there has been some "negativity."

"The last couple of days have been really hard, I'm trying to stay off of reading the online chatter and things like that and just waiting for the results from the investigation."

No matter what comes of the investigation, Archibald said he "will not stop [his] support for the men and women in uniform in this town."

But he and Jones both agree the shooting will have a lasting impact on their community.

"Jeremy wasn't a super popular guy, he wasn't known by everybody in the community," Jones said. "But what has happened, whether they knew him or not, is a huge part of Summerside right now. It's affecting the whole community. It's affecting probably the whole Island."

A public memorial will be held for Jeremy Stephens at the community gardens at Trinity United Church in Summerside on Sunday at 2 p.m. The family said it is open to anyone who wants to attend.

