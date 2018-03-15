A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after police seized drugs, weapons and money from a house in Summerside in the early evening on Tuesday.

The Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit, made up of members of the RCMP, and Kensington and Summerside police executed the search.

Police say 785 hydromorphone pills, 300 methamphetamine tablets, over 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and over two ounces of marijuana, along with more than $4,000 in cash and weapons were seized.

"It's a significant amount of crystal meth seized," said Cpl. Nick Doyle, with the East Prince RCMP, noting that it is more common for Island police to seize the drug in pill form.

Police say the woman was arrested and will be facing charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

More P.E.I. News