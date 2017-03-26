Summerside police are investigating a robbery Saturday night at the Subway on Water Street.

According to police, a man entered the business at 9:45 p.m. and showed employees what is believed to be a handgun. The man left the business with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a male with a stocky build and approximately five feet 10 inches tall. The suspect was wearing an orange hoodie underneath a black coat and blue, baggy jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Summerside Police Service or Crime Stoppers.